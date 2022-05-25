Memorial services will be conducted for Veronica “Vee” Augustine Davis, 66, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 414 S. Weeks Street, with Rev. Francis L. Davis, officiating. Interment will be private.
Visitation will be observed from 10 a.m. until the time of service at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.
Veronica Augustine Davis was born on September 18, 1955, in New Iberia to the late John Jefferson Augustine Sr. and Audrey Jacobs Augustine. She was the youngest of seven children born to this union. She departed this Earthly life at 3:04 a.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Iberia Medical Center.
“Vee,” as she was affectionately known, was a very well-known person who had a talent to make you laugh, knew everything, never met a stranger and had a charming way of getting you to do anything she asked. She was baptized by the late Rev. C.V. Jackson and was a member of Star Pilgrim Baptist Church. She was a 1973 graduate of New Iberia Senior High School and attended the University of Southwestern Louisiana. She was a retired food service manager from SMILE Early Head Start. She will be missed greatly by everyone who loved her.
She leaves to cherish fond memories her two children, Jarrick “Joe Jack” Augustine Sr. of Orange, Texas and Chulisa “Nip” Davis of Lafayette; a bonus daughter Althea Augustine (Kevin) of New Iberia; eight grandchildren, Jacolby “Co-Co” George and Jeden “Buck Phillips” Augustine both of Beaumont, Texas, Jarrick Augustine Jr. of Los Angeles, California, JaKeziah “Lucy” Augustine of Orange, Texas, Jarrick “Bug” Augustine Jr., Je’Yohn “Poppee” Augustine, Je’Lon “Jay” Augustine (Johneisha) all of New Iberia and Onyeka “Buns” Nwaezeapu of Lafayette; two great-grandchildren, Princeton Williams and Carson Williams both of Orange, Texas; three brothers, John Augustine Jr. (Frankie) and Clifford Augustine both of New Iberia and Kenneth Augustine Sr. (Emma) of Orange, Texas; one sister, Romona Rochelle of New Iberia; her godchildren; and a host of nephews, nieces and other dear relatives and special friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Tyesha Davis; brother Harold Augustine; sister Rosemary “Noonie” Augustine; daughter-in-law LaKeziah Augustine; and brother-in-law Allen Rochelle Sr.