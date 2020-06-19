Private graveside services were held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia for Vernon Joseph Bouligny, 90, who passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in New Iberia.
Deacon Wade Broussard officiated.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Vernon Joseph Bouligny was born on October 24, 1929, to the late Louis Antoine Marie Bouligny and Jeanne Gertrude Langla Bouligny. He was a graduate of St. Peter’s College and proudly served our country in the U.S. Army for 20 years. A devout Catholic, Mr. Bouligny was a longtime member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church and retired from United Gas and Pipeline as a District Operations Manager.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Marian Borel Bouligny; children Suzanne Bouligny Moceri, Vernon J. Bouligny Jr. and Wayne Bouligny, all of New Iberia; grandchildren Lisa Moceri Barker (Sam) of Simi Valley, California, Marc Michael Moceri of Simi Valley, California and Dr. Ian Michael Bouligny (Kari) of Richmond, Virginia; great-grandchildren Harrison Rhys Barker, Jillian Leigh Barker and Emily Claire Barker.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his half-sister Roselyn Bouligny Sckittone.
To view online obituary and sign guest book, please go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace, New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, was in charge of the arrangements.