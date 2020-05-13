Private graveside services will be celebrated for Vernis Paul Boudreaux, age 98, at Holy Family Cemetery.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Boudreaux passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at 10:40 a.m. at his residence.
Mr. Boudreaux served his country honorably in the US Army during WWII. He was a Sergeant in the 32nd Infantry Division; Third Battalion. He also served with 128th Infantry Division through three campaigns in the Southwest Pacific. He was the recipient of a Purple Heart, WWII Victory Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Expert Infantryman Badge, three combat stars and many others.
He was employed with Arthur Castille Automotive Parts throughout his work career. He volunteered his time as a Cub Scout Leader and Assistant Boy Scout Leader and was a member of the VFW.
Mr. Boudreaux had a love for the outdoors and a green thumb that he put to good use in his vegetable and flower gardens. He enjoyed spending time with his family and will be missed dearly by his loved ones.
He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Helen Derouen Boudreaux of New Iberia; one daughter, Cynthia B. Perkins of New Iberia; one son, Timothy Boudreaux and wife Peggy of New Iberia; three grandchildren, Christopher Perkins and wife Kelly; Mary Ann Romero and husband Clay and Lanie LeBlanc and husband Billy; and six great-grandchildren, Connor LeBlanc, Tyler LeBlanc, Whitney LeBlanc, Arlynn LeBlanc, Alyssa Romero and Ethan Romero.
He was preceded in death by one son, Michael Boudreaux; his parents, Octave and Julie LeBlanc Boudreaux; five brothers, Justilien Boudreaux, Justin Boudreaux, Wilson Boudreaux, Octa Boudreaux and Ulysse Boudreaux; and eight sisters, Justinlia B. LeBlanc, Adonise B. Boudreaux, Eunice B. Hebert, Lindah Boudreuax, Mary B. Foreman, Eula B. Dionne, Rose B. Fisher and Verna B. Seneca.
Pallbearers will be members of the family.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Joseph Ben Proctor and Staff and the NSI Hospice Team, Ron, Tiny, Paul, Makenzie and Sharon.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Diabetes Association, Louisiana Affiliate, Inc., 12090 S. Harrell’s Ferry Road, Suite B, Baton Rouge, LA 70816.
