A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Vernice Laperouse Derouen, 87, at noon on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church. Fr. Ed Degeyter will officiate. Interment will follow at the church mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will take place at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until the service time. A Rosary will be prayed at 11:30 a.m. by the Ladies Altar Society.
A native of St. Martinville and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Derouen passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in St. Martinville with her loving daughters by her side.
Born on May 19, 1933 to the late Expadie and Adele Boudreaux Laperouse, Vernice was one of twelve children. She was a devout Catholic and faithful parishioner of Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church. Vernice dedicated her time serving the church and was a member of the Ladies Altar Society. She was a dedicated mother and loved her family deeply, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom she adored. Vernice liked to spend her free time working in the yard or in her flower garden and had enjoyed time fishing with her late husband. A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, she will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her children, Georgette Durand and husband Edgar of St. Martinville and Wanda Trahan of Maurice; brothers Kenny Laperouse and wife Linda and Expadie Laperouse II and wife Linda; sisters Mildred Reed and Marie Hebert; grandchildren Nicole Eastin, Jeffery Derouen, Michael Durand, Koby Trahan, Victoria Marcantel and Trisha Durand; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Perry James Derouen; parents, Expadie and Adele B. Laperouse; sons Michael Derouen and Timothy Derouen; son-in-law Wendell Trahan; brothers Tony Laperouse, Francis Laperouse and Jim Laperouse; and sisters Madeline Chamento and Rita Fuselier.
Pallbearers will be her loving grandchildren.
Honorary pallbearer will be Edgar Durand.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Hospice of Acadiana, Allison Champagne and Mellissa Vital for their dedication and care for Mrs. Derouen.
