COTEAU—A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Coteau for Verna Renard Romero, 90, who passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Camelot of Broussard. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Keith Landry will be the celebrant.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home on Sunday and continue from 8 a.m. until 9:15 a.m. on Monday. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. led by Julie Romero on Sunday.
Verna Marie Renard Romero was born in Delcambre on July 7, 1931, to the late Louis Renard and Beulah Steen Boullion. Until recent years, she was an active member of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Coteau and she and Freddie helped raise money for the new church hall. She enjoyed sewing and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed.
Mrs. Romero is survived by two daughters, Frances Thibodeaux (Oran) of Coteau and Susan O’Quin (Burl “Bud” O’Quin) of Breaux Bridge; a son Glenn Romero (Sam Bowers) of Phoenix; two grandchildren, Rory Romero (Jaki) of Loreauville and Nicole Borel (Blake) of Forney, Texas; six great-grandchildren, Gage Romero, Peylin Romero, Atia Borel, Mila Borel, Kollins Romero and Kooper Romero; a sister Earline Farris of New Iberia; and a half sister Vickie Swickard (Steven) of Lake Charles.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Freddie Romero; two sisters, Lois Broussard and Georgia Johnson; and a brother Leffery Renard Sr.; a half sister Debra Renard; and a half brother Kim Renard.
Pallbearers will be Rory Romero, Kit Bourque, Blake Borel, Glenn Romero, Sam Bowers and Gage Romero.
Honorary pallbearers are Oran Thibodeaux and Burl ”Bud” O’Quin.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Verna Romero as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.