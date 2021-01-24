A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at St. Peter Catholic Church in New Iberia for Verna Judice Bienvenu, 103, who passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Consolata Nursing Home. Rev. William Blanda will be the celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be at St. Peter’s Catholic Church from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Entombment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery in St. Martinville.
A resident of New Iberia, Verna Judice Bienvenu was born in St. Martinville on May 9, 1917. She was a longtime member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church and was faithful in her praying. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and knitting, and she excelled at cooking and gardening, which she continued to do until she was 96! Mrs. Bienvenu was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be deeply missed.
Mrs. Bienvenu is survived by two sons, Ronald C. (Carolyn) Bienvenu and Bert (Myra) Bienvenu, all of New Iberia; two sisters, Theresa LeBlanc of Mobile, Alabama, and Gladys Oubre of St. Martinville; five grandchildren, Leah (Cecil) Guilbeau, Lisa Bienvenu, Dr. Bryan (Shannon) Bienvenu, Brandon (Brooke) Bienvenu and Kristen (Bron) Segura; eight great-grandchildren, Riley (Tyler) Bourgeois, Grace Marie Bienvenu, Julia Guilbeau, Elizabeth Bienvenu, Joseph Bienvenu, Thomas Bienvenu, Cannen Segura and Lillian Segura.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Bienvenu; parents, Godfrey and Laura Dugas Judice; sisters Solange Babineaux and Merza Ducharme; and a great-granddaughter, Gracie Marie Bienvenu.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, the family requests that masks be worn and you practice social distancing.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.