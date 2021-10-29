A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in New Iberia for Verna Babineaux Patout, 99, who passed away on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Interment will follow in St. Nicholas Cemetery in Patoutville. Rev. Keith Landry will be the celebrant and Deacon Patrick Burke will assist.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at Pellerin Funeral Home.
A lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Patout was born on August 28, 1922, in Coteau to the late Alcee and Aline Theriot Babineaux. She was a math teacher at Catholic High in New Iberia, a Guidance Counselor at New Iberia Junior High and then later she became the Guidance Department Head at New Iberia Senior High. A world traveler, Mrs. Patout was also an avid gardener, voracious reader and a continuous seeker of knowledge.
She is survived by her children Annette P. Blair of Lafayette, Sebastian “Seb” J. Patout (Leslie) of Lafayette and Claire P. Trappey (David) of Kingwood, Texas; sisters Joyce B. Indest of New Iberia and Harriet B. Shea of New Iberia; sisters-in-law Lucille Babineaux of New Iberia and Theresa Patout of New Iberia; seven grandchildren, Melissa B. Guilbeau, Rebecca B. Reese, Patricia B. Lamere, Kathryn T. Guidone, Lauren T. Wood, Erin S. Degetaire and Camille P. Moliere; 15 great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law Syndie B. Patout of Lafayette.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Sebastian J. Patout Sr.; son Thomas S. Patout; infant daughter Patricia Patout; and seven siblings, Angelle B. Freemin, Andrew Babineaux, Lawson Babineaux, Vivian B. Myers, Louis Babineaux, Elsie B. Broussard and Martrine B. Gastineau.
Pallbearers will be Lawson Babineaux, Craig Babineaux, Eldridge Indest, Joey Indest, James Patout and Brady Guilbeau.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Acadian Hospice, especially Amanda, Dana, Kerri, Rachel, Megan, Rose and Laura. Mrs. Patout’s family would also like express sincere thanks and appreciation to her sitters Torraine and Rochelle.