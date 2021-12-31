Verda Rey Case Derouen, a longtime resident of New Iberia, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital with her two granddaughters at her side. She was 92.
Graveside services celebrating Verda Rey’s life were held Thursday, December 29, 2021, at Rosehill Cemetery. Rev. Paul Fontenot, Pastor of First United Methodist Church, officiated.
Verda Rey was born December 29, 1928, in Bayou Chene to the late Ernest Joseph Case and the late Stella Larson Case and was one of three children born to that union.
Grammy’s greatest joy was the time she spent visiting with family and friends. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and cherished the time spent with them.
Mrs. Derouen lived a full and active life. She was retired from Texaco, having worked meticulously in various capacities. As a faithful member of First United Methodist Church, she gave of her time as a volunteer assisting with church functions and ministry. Grammy never missed a big event and often supported her grandchildren in their endeavors.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son Gordon Ray Derouen and wife Karen; her granddaughters Amanda Polito and Lauren Persac and husband Tanner; four great-grandchildren, Riley Polito, Madison Rae Polito, Turner Persac and Casen Persac, all of Baton Rouge; and her brother Jerold Case and wife Joyce of New Iberia.
Along with her parents, Verda Rey was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Gordon Joseph Derouen; and her sibling, Myrle Case.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Verda Rey’s name to First United Methodist Church, 119 Jefferson Street, New Iberia, LA 70560.