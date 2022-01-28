Vera Lee Jackson

Funeral services will be conducted for Vera L. Jackson, 83, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, with Rev. David Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery, 206 W. Church Street in Delcambre. All guests of the family are asked to adhere to the CDC and local guidelines by wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
Visitation will be observed from 8 a.m. until time of service at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home.
Vera Lee Henry Jackson was born on January 7, 1939, to Frank Henry and Eduy Belle Locks Henry in New Iberia. On January 17, 2022, she peacefully departed from this life into eternal rest at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Vera was employed by Vermilion Parish School Board for 18 years. She started at Delcambre Elementary until her daughter Paula went to high school and transferred over to Delcambre High School.
Vera was a member of the Mothers Ministry at Believers Family Worship Center in New Iberia. She also was a member of the choir back in the day as a true soprano at St. Martin De Porres Catholic Church in Delcambre. She was parish council President and also was the first to receive the Martin Luther King award that was ever given.
Vera was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, godmother and friend. She was known as “Lee Lee” to her cousins, aunts and uncles. She was known as Aunt Lee to the Henry side of the family. She was known as Aunt Vera and Aunt Vera Lee to the Jackson side of the family and was given the name Lena Horn by her niece Leslie Dunaway. She was also fondly known as “Mother” to many.
She loved watching Christian television, listening to Christian music and loved praising and worshiping the Lord. She was very faithful with her husband on their church prayer line until they both were unable to join in on the call. But that never stopped them from praying at home together. When she lost the love of her life, she continued to faithfully pray with her daughter. She stood as a firm believer of 3 John 1:2: “Beloved, I pray that you may prosper in all things and be in health, just as your soul prospers.”
Vera loved going to family gatherings. She loved being with her sisters and sisters-in-law and never made a difference between the two. If you ask her nieces and nephews, they would say she had a way with words with a twist of sass. She loved to do Word Find and was an excellent speller. She loved baking and was one of the best. She also loved looking for new recipes to try out because she was an excellent cook. She loved watching football and basketball with her husband and grandsons. She loved dancing (swinging out) with her husband. The last time she showed out and danced was at her sister’s house with her nephew Jonathan Bass on Mother’s Day 2021.
She is survived by her daughter Paula Jackson of Delcambre; two sisters, Marion H. Porter of New Iberia and Ethel Carter of Chicago, Illinois; two grandsons, Deon Jones of Delcambre and Alonso Jackson of Delcambre; two great-grandsons, Kingston and Max Jackson of Delcambre; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Golden Paul Jackson; her parents Eduy Belle Locks Henry and Frank Henry of New Iberia; two brothers, Gilbert Henry and Albert “Bubby” Henry; one sister; six nephews; two nieces; five brothers-in-law; and two sisters-in-law.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.journetandboldenfuneralhome.com.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, 337-369-3638.