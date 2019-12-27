Funeral services will be held for Vera L. Hypolite, 87, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Journet and Bolden Funeral Home, located at 711 S. Corinne Street in New Iberia. Rev. Paul Harvey Hypolite Jr., officiant.
Interment will follow at St. Matthew Cemetery.
Visitation will be observed from 8 a.m. until time of service.
A native of Cade and resident of St. Martinville, Ms. Hypolite transitioned to her final resting place on Sunday, December 22, 2019, surrounded by family and friends in Alexandria.
“Ms. Pie,” as she was affectionately known, loved playing bingo, playing cards, sewing, cooking, going to the casino, playing video poker, traveling with her children and enjoying time with family and friends.
She leaves in God’s care, two sons, Paul Harvey Hypolite Sr. and Kim Michael Hypolite both of New Iberia; six daughters, Marie Hypolite Hoyte (Winston) and Jamae Simon both of Houston, Texas, Judy Hypolite Charles of New Iberia, Verna Hypolite Doucet, Janice Hypolite (Jasper) both of St. Martinville and Yvonne Hypolite Johnson of Dysersburg, Tennessee; 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Rachel Decuir Chambers; father, Whitney Chambers; her husband, Joseph Hypolite Jr.; two sisters, Eula Mae Vital and Dessie Raymond; one brother, Nathan Chambers; and one grandson, Troy Thibodeaux.
Serving as active Pallbearers are Tracy Hypolite, Torrez Hypolite, Bryson Hypolite, Da’Codunn Antoine, Wendell Chambers and Rodney Stevens.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Greg Vital, Wayne Hypolite, Will Simon, Jasper Savoy, Da’Coriyhann Hypolite, Nathan Nix and Darious Hypolite.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Journet and Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, 369-3638.
Condolences can be expressed at www.journetandboldenfuneralhome.com.