A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Vera “ Maman Vera” B. Proulx, 75, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at St. Marcellus Catholic Church, with Fr. James Nguyen officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at 1:30 p.m. in the St. Marcellus Catholic Church Hall on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed during visitation at 11:30 a.m.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Vera B. Proulx passed away at 7:54 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Abbeville General Hospital.
Vera “Maman Vera”, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, loving girlfriend, loyal friend and confidant.
Vera “Maman Vera” loved spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren. She loved celebrating the Christmas season which was the family event of the year. She spent hours baking breads, cookies and cooking a large family dinner to celebrate the season.
She also enjoyed crocheting, crafting, shopping and managing her flower gardens.
Vera “Maman Vera” is survived by her boyfriend of 51 years Durice J. Leleux Jr.; her children David Proulx of New Iberia, Michele Hebert (Marty) of New Iberia, Robert Proulx of Tomball, Texas, Rozalyn Duplantis (Kirk) of Denham Springs, Emily Bourque (Richard) of New Iberia, Theresa DuBose (Dwight) of New Iberia, Durice “Joey” Leleux III (Amy) of El Paso, Texas, Chris Leleux (Sandi) of New Iberia and Angie Leleux of New Iberia; son-in-law Steve LeBlanc; 32 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren (and counting); ten great-great-grandchildren (and counting); and seven living siblings.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Barbara LeBlanc; her parents Freddie Sr. and Anna Mae Meaux Badeaux; and four brothers.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Christopher Duplantis, Patrick Tainter, Dustin Bourque, Richard Bourque, Zachary DuBose, Dwight DuBose, Paul Duplantis, Christopher Leleux, James Boudreaux and Alray “AJ” Perez Jr.
The family would like to thank the staff and members of Abbeville General Hospital, Hospice of Acadiana and Vermilion Healthcare Center for the kindness, care and support they shared with our family.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Vera B. Proulx’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Make A Wish Foundation.