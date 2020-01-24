A Dismissal Service will be held for Ms. Velma Miskel, 81, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Isaiah Perro, officiating.
She will await the resurrection in Saint Matthew Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be at the funeral home on Saturday at 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.
A resident of New Iberia, she passed at 11:20 a.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at her residence.
She was a faithful member of First Church of God In Christ in New Iberia where she was Mother of the Church.
She leaves to cherish her memory seven daughters, Patricia Parker (Gerald), Sedonia Sigure, Theresa Mitchell (Vernon), Mammie Sigure (Ricky), Jackie Sigure and Orelia Sigure, all of New Iberia, and Carolyn Hillard of Hopemill, North Carolina; four sons, Wilfred Sigure, Sylvester Sigure and Calvin Sigure (Mary), all of New Iberia, and Melvin Sigure (Tonya) of Breaux Bridge; one brother, Edward Miskel of New Iberia; 38 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Sedonia Miskel; one daughter, Thelma Sigure; one brother, Wilbert Miskel; one sister, Edna Perry; and two grandchildren, Crystal A. Sigure and Velma Sigure.
Active Pallbearers are Andre Sigure, Malik Nitchell, Robert Sigure, Gerald Parker, Jr., Kwansi Collette and Ladarius Bonner.
Honorary Pallbearers are Wilfred Sigure, Sylvester Sigure, Calvin Sgure, Melvin Sigure, Gerald Parker Sr., Vernon Mitchell and Ricky Louis.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.