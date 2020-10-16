Velma B. Hill

A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Velma Lee Hill, the former Velma Lee Broussard, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at St. Edward Roman Catholic Church with Fr. Thomas P. Voorhies, celebrant, officiating.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home from 7:30 a.m. until the time of the service with a Rosary to be recited at 8 a.m.
Entombment will be in Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum in New Iberia.
Due to the pandemic, all attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing at the funeral home, church and cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, she passed away at 8:24 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Iberia Medical Center.
Velma found Christ at an early age and was baptized at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Delcambre. She was a faithful member of the church.
She was a former member of the Ernest Gullet Chapter No. 16 Order of Eastern Star.
Velma attended the public schools in Iberia parish and graduated from Jonas Henderson High School. After graduation, she attended a vocational school. She was employed as a para-professional with Iberia Parish School system for many years. She was also Para-Professional of the Year.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Hill; her parents, Alton Broussard and Mable Benoit Broussard; maternal grandparents, John Benoit Sr. and Andrea Antoine Walker; and paternal grandparents, Frank Broussard Sr. and Alzena Brooks.
Velma Lee leaves to cherish her beautiful spirit, memory and in God’s care, one sister, Gloria A. Broussard of New Iberia; three brothers, Dr. J. Felton Broussard, Henry P. Broussard and Wallace P. Broussard Sr., all of New Iberia; two special nieces, LaShawna M. Broussard and Shannon M. Broussard; two special godchildren, Wallace “Boobie” Paul Broussard Jr. of Houston and Kylan Anthony Fletcher of Houston; godmother Margie D. Provost of Port Arthur, Texas; two aunts Dora DeRouen and Exzelta Watson of Port Arthur, Texas; a special friend, Emma Jean Culbert; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Active pallbearers will be Wallace P. Broussard Jr., Joseph Walker Jr., Fenery Walker Sr., Donald Ray Williams and Eugene Benoit.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. J. Felton Broussard, Henry P. Broussard, Wallace P. Broussard Sr., J. Curley Mouton and James Culbert.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.