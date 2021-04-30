Velma Alexis Robertson, 82, a resident of Jeanerette and native of Erath, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at her residence.
A public walk through viewing will be observed on Saturday, May 1, 2021, from 11 a.m. until funeral services at 1 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home, 604 Lovette Street, Jeanerette, LA 70544. Reverend Arthur L. Alexander officiating. Burial will follow funeral services in the Sorrel Community Cemetery in Sorrel.
All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
Memories of Velma will forever remain in the hearts of her children, Rodney Alexis of Sorrell, Robert (Kendra Clay) Robertson Sr. and Jermaine (Eboni Barideaux) Alexis of Jeanerette and Vincent Alexis of St. Martinville, Mrs. Sidney (Catherine) Williams of New Iberia and Mrs. Abraham (Laura) Gilbert of Jeanerette; one brother, Cleveland Alexis of Baldwin; sisters Hazel Alexis, Hester Ann Smith and Rosabell Gilbert, all of Abbeville, Clara Alexis of Erath and Theresa Alexis of Lafayette; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Velma was preceded in death by her parents, Oswald Alexis Sr. and Rena Allen Alexis; a daughter Sheryl Boutte; one brother Oswald Alexis, Jr.; and her sisters Martha Joshua, Sarah Simon, Verice Alexis and Virdrine Alexis.
Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City/Franklin/Jeanerette/Houma.
