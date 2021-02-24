LOREAUVILLE — With profound sadness and love, the family of Vance Breaux Sr. announce his passing on February 19, 2021, at our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Mr. Vance Breaux Sr., 76, on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Ed Degeyter to celebrate the Mass and family friend Fr. John “Buddy” Breaux as con-celebrant. Gift bearers are his two granddaughters Dariane Breaux and Rory Ronsonet. Mass readings by daughter-in-law Kathy Breaux and Janice Breaux Stacey. Roberta Degeyter providing the eulogy. Interment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Thursday, February 25, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. A Rosary will be prayed on Thursday morning at 9 a.m.
Vance was born, raised and lived his entire life in the Village of Loreauville. Vance was a graduate of Loreauville High School and attended the University of Southwestern Louisiana.
Four generations of the Breaux Family are proud aluminum boat builders. Vance learned his craft from his father, Roy, at a very young age. Like his father, he was a talented draftsman and salesman. His friends and family often said he could sell ice to an Eskimo. In 1983, Vance and his brother Ward established Breaux Brothers Enterprises and worked alongside their sister Joan. The Breaux name is one that constantly comes to the forefront as the best in the aluminum shipbuilding industry. Breaux Brothers boats are known the world over as the best in quality and performance. Vance partially retired in 2006 and proudly relinquished his share of the business to his son Vic, always close by to offer guidance and experience when needed. Vance prided himself that all of his customers were more than just clients, he considered them to be his friends and family.
Vance loved the community of Loreauville, and he and his wife Lana were sponsors of the St. Joseph Catholic Church Bazaar for over 25 years. He was a board member with State National Bank, Aluminum and Stainless, Willow Wood Tennis Club, Garden View Assisted Living and Belle Place Enterprises. He served as a board member for OMSA for the work boat industry as well. He and Lana were members of the Old Neck and Gizzards Supper Club for over 50 years.
Vance and Lana loved to gamble and vacationed every year in Las Vegas. Vance was devoted to hunting. He loved nothing more than hunting and spending time at his camps in Creede, Colorado, and Natchez, Mississippi. Once retired, his camp in Mississippi was where he spent his most desired time. He was most content when he was surrounded by his grandchildren, teaching and sharing his fondness for hunting. His passion for hunting and camp life will live on in each of his grandchildren.
Vance is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Lana Dauterive Breaux; his son Vance “Vic” Breaux Jr. and his wife, Katherine and their three children, Dylan Clay Breaux, Dariane Elizabeth Breaux and Damien Robert Dawson Breaux; his daughter Claudene Breaux-Ronsonet and her husband Tim Berard and her two children, Obrey Joseph Ronsonet and Rory Ann Ronsonet. He is also survived by his brother Ward Breaux and his wife Elaine; his sister Joan Breaux Herring; sister Royce Gaudin and her husband Jonny Gaudin; and brother Roy Breaux Jr. and his wife Ella.
Vance was preceded in death by his mother, Myrtle Suard Girouard; father, Roy Breaux Sr.; and his in-laws Robert “Pop” and Joyce “Mom” Dauterive.
Pallbearers will be his three grandsons, Dylan Breaux, Obrey Ronsonet and Damien Breaux and also Doyle Provost, Joey Arceneaux and David Degeyter.
Honorary pallbearers will be all current and past employees of Breaux Brothers Enterprise, his cousin Neil Suard, his nephews Kevin Ledford, Christain Ledford, Becket Breaux, Brannon Breaux and Bronson Breaux and godchild Bannon Eldridge. Also, Pat Villerman, Terry Dooley, J-Boy Neuville, Leslie Boutte and Jimmy Leblanc.
The family would like to thank Brock Romero, FNP and the staff of the Rural Health Clinic for the care given in his last years.
Vance will be greatly missed by all those he loved. We know his presence will always be with us, we know he is at peace now. It is now up to each of us to go live life and keep his legacy alive.
In order to help keep the community safe we will honor all Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guest are required to wear a face covering while at the church. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
