Van Ray Davis Jr., 50, a resident of New Iberia, passed away on October 22, 2021.
Visitation will be observed from 8 a.m. until funeral services at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at the Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church located at 321 Center Street in New Iberia. Pastor Allen R. Randle Sr. will officiate. Services will be accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook page at 10 a.m. on November 27, 2021.
All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
Memories of Van Jr., will forever remain in the hearts of his wife Paula W. Davis of New Iberia; children Javashia Martin of New Iberia, Vantavia Martin of Youngsville, Felicia White and Toyla Miller both of New Iberia and Broderick Miler of Fresno, California; parents Van Ray (Kathy) Davis Sr. of Katy, Texas and Anna Mae (Gregory) Rivers of Milwaukee, Wisconsin: siblings Shawn Marie Davis, Vanda (William) Kelly, Lynsel Davis, Kimberly Davis; a brother/uncle Howard Celestine; fourteen grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Van Ray Jr. now joins in glory his maternal grandparents; his paternal grandparents; an uncle; three aunts; his father-in-law; and mother-in-law.
