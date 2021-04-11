A memorial Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church at noon on Saturday, April 17, 2021, for Van Joseph Laviolette, 64, who passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Rev. Garrett Savoie will be the celebrant. Inurnment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Following the Mass, military honors will be rendered by the Iberia Honor Guard.
Visitation will be at the church from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. A Rosary will be prayed at 11:30 a.m.
A resident of New Iberia, Van Joseph Laviolette was born in St. Martinville on October 28, 1955, to the late Ludger and Alberta Sonnier Laviolette. He proudly served our country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam Era and Gulf War, and retired with 20 years of service. He was also a retired truck driver. Van was very patriotic, flying the American Flag and Navy Retired Flag every day. He loved to celebrate the Fourth of July with his family, and was an avid supporter of the Wounded Warrior Project.
Although Van had a dry, sarcastic wit, he was very friendly and loved to visit with his neighbors. He was a member of the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church choir and he loved watching the New Orleans Saints. Van will be deeply missed by his family, friends and his favorite dog “Peanut.”
Survivors include his wife, Karen “Kerrie” Weber Laviolette; sisters Debbie (Bill) David of St. Martinville, Tammy (Mike) Baudoin of Broussard and Lisa (Rob) Carter of Youngsville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Diana Laviolette and a brother Robert “Robo” Laviolette.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Baudoin, Robert Weber, Bill David, Steven David, Rob Carter and Breighton Segura.
The family would like to thank his nurses, Shannon and Tricia and caregivers Janet with St. Joseph Hospice and Paige with A Care Partner for their care and compassion.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace, New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.