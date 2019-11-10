A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in New Iberia for Vally Joseph McGinn Sr., 82, who passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019, in New Iberia.
Entombment will follow in Beau Pre Cemetery in Jeanerette with full Military Honors.
Rev. Keith Landry will be the celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be Sunday from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Visitation will continue on Monday from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.
A native of Biloxi, Mississippi, Mr. McGinn was born on February 14, 1937, and was an area resident for most of his life. He proudly served our country full time in the U.S. National Guard for over 28 years and then worked as a mechanic in Iberia Parish. An avid bowler, Mr. McGinn was a past president of the New Iberia Bowling Association and also of the Woodmen of the World. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Patricia Landry McGinn of New Iberia; son Scotty J. McGinn Sr. and wife Tammy Touchet McGin, of New Iberia; daughters Kathleen McGinn Romero of New Iberia, Tammy McGinn Trahan and husband Donald Trahan of Coteau and Roslyn McGinn Guillotte of Broussard; brothers George McGinn Jr. of Spring, Texas, and Audie Broussard of Napoleonville; sisters Peggy Broussard Falgout and husband Robert Falgout of Thibodaux and Virginia Bourgeois of Houma; grandchildren Joel Romero, Rachelle R. Foti, Aron Romero, Rosie Espino, Jarrad Delcambre, Kelly Trahan, Courtney T. Garner, Luke Trahan, Taylor Trahan, Blake McGinn, Virginia McGinn, April Hill, Summer Guillotte and Scotty J. McGinn II; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, George P. McGinn Sr.; mother, Benita Romero Star; adopted parents, Felix Broussard, Agnes Broussard and Emedz Broussard; son Vally “Sonny” McGinn Jr.; siblings Dronald “Bee” Dore, Norbert Broussard Sr., Danny Broussard and Gertrude Bourque; and son-in-law Rodney Paul Romero.
Pallbearers will be Blake McGinn, Scotty McGinn II, Joel Romero, Aron Romero, Luke Trahan and Jarrod Delcambre.
To view online obituary and sign guest book, please go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.