COTEAU—A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Coteau, for Una Huval, 96, who passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Entombment will follow in the church mausoleum. Rev. Brian Harrington will officiate.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia and will continue from 10 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. led by the Men’s Rosary Group on Tuesday.
A lifelong area resident Mrs. Huval was born on March 23, 1926, to Louis Hulin Jr. and Elia Hebert Hulin.
She was employed by Bruce’s Food for over 50 years. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children Angelena “Angie” Wagoner (Kevin) of Youngsville and Alvin James “Brud” Huval (Jean) of Kaplan; sister Earline Delahoussaye of New Iberia; grandchildren Jess Dutile (Tina), Kelly Dutile, Scott Derouen (Christi), Tisa Maturin (Mark), Angie Robicheaux (Craig), Kim Perrin (Andre), Jonathan Perrin (Ann Marie), Jessica Perrin, Mandy Ortego (Billy) and Kimberly Clolinger; several great-grandchildren; brother E.J. Hulin (Jean) of Youngsville; brother-in-law Chester Huval Sr. (Gale) of New Iberia; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence “Bishon” Huval; daughter Emily H. Dutile; brothers Olise Hulin and Raywood Dubois; brother-in-law Clarence Huval; sister-in-law Roberta Romero; and a daughter-in-law Terri Huval.
Pallbearers will be Alvin James “Brud” Huval, Kevin Wagoner, Jess Dutile, Scott Derouen, Chester Huval Sr. and Elijah Dutile.
Honorary pallbearers include E.J. Hulin, David Hulin, Chester Huval Jr., Cory Huval, Danny Huval, Jett Dutile, Wayne Romero, Dustin Derouen, Jonathan Perrin and Craig Robicheaux.