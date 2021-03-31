JEANERETTE — A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 2 p.m. for Una G. Hebert at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Father Alexander Albert as celebrant and burial to follow at Beau Pré Mausoleum.
The family requests that visitation begins on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, from 5 p.m. until closing at 9 p.m. with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m.
Visitation will resume on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, from 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Una Hebert was born on December 17, 1924, in Erath to Alpheus and Evela Vice Granger.
Una Granger Hebert passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at 11:27 a.m. at Iberia Medical Center surrounded by her family.
Una was an amazing wife, mother, mother-in-law and all-around person. Her legacy is her cooking. She was known as the best cook and bread baker in Jeanerette. She would host all the family holiday dinners.
When Una had some spare time, she truly enjoyed fishing, making crafts, sewing and playing cards with her friends and family.
She loved spoiling all of her grandchildren. She was best known all of her friends, family and her grandchildren as “Maw Bear.”
Una is no stranger to hard work. She came from a family of twelve children and each of them learned from an early age what it was to be a hard worker.
Una Hebert is survived by her four children James Terry Hebert (Sybil), Bonnie Weber (Larry), Sandra Jordan (Gerald) and Bryan Hebert (Stacy); a daughter-in-law Sandra Hebert; a brother Willis Granger; sixteen grandchildren; thirty-six great-grandchildren; twenty-eight great-great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law Ruby Vice Granger.
Serving as pallbearers are Todd Hebert, Trent Hebert, Jody Weber, Shane Jordan, Seth Hebert and Trey Hebert.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Talton P. Hebert; her parents, Alpheus and Evela Vice Granger; one son, Timmy Hebert; eight brothers, Roy Granger, Curley Granger, Vorice Granger, Clodis Granger, Ferdinand Granger, Fernest Granger, Willie Granger and J.C. Granger; and two sisters, Enez G. Simon and Mabel G. Bertrand.
To help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face-covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, 400 Provost St., 276-5151, is in charge of the arrangements.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.