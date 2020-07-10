A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Una Derouen Bernard, age 91, on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Fr. Korey Lavergne as Celebrant. Jodi Bollich, vocalist and organist will perform as soloist for the funeral Mass.
Entombment will follow in Holy Family Mausoleum.
Visitation will held at David Funeral Home in New Iberia on Friday, July 10, 2020, beginning at 9 a.m. until just prior to service time. A Rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m. led by the Men’s Rosary Group.
Mrs. Bernard peacefully passed away on July 6, 2020, at 10:20 p.m. at Consolata Home with the comfort of her family by her side. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was devout in the Catholic faith and was a loyal parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Una began her career as a pharmacy technician employed with Center Street Pharmacy and retired from Taylor’s Drug Store. She enjoyed tending to her garden, sewing and cooking and baking for her family and friends. However, her favorite pastime was dancing. She had a love for Big Band Music and enjoyed dancing her steps, to the sounds of several local bands.
She is survived by her children, Kay LeLeux Lancon and husband Dale of Lafayette, Virginia “Jenny“ LeLeux McGee of New Iberia and Kenneth LeLeux and wife Wendy, also of New Iberia; her stepchildren Susan B. Doré and husband Mark of New Iberia, Alan “Pat“ Bernard and wife Angela of Houston, Raymond J. Bernard Jr. and wife Susan New Iberia and Rudy J. Bernard and wife Crystal of Warsaw, Missouri; her grandchildren Kif Michelle Guilbeau and husband Joel, Luke Lancon and fiancée Kayla and Kayla Lancon, Melissa Kay McGee, Keith Francis “Lil Man” McGee Jr. and wife Brandy, Kelly Ann McGee, Mathew Daniel McGee and wife Megan, Jamie Lynn McGee, Joshua Paul McGee and wife Brittany, Bethany Joy McGee and Brooke Ashley McGee; 15 great-grandchildren, 9 step grandchildren and 12 step great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond “Sam” Bernard Sr.; her first husband, Preston Joseph LeLeux; her parents, Claiborne Derouen and Virginia Meyers Derouen; her sister, Olga Lancon; and her brother Leroy “T-Pop” Derouen.
Honored to serve as Pallbearers will be Mathew McGee, Keith McGee, Tomy Derouen, Dale Lancon, Luke Lancon and Ernest Lancon Jr.
David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia, LA 70563, 369-6336, is in charge of the arrangements.