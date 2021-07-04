A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Una B. Bonin, 89, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Fr. Garrett Savoie will officiate. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery where Mrs. Bonin will be laid to rest alongside her husband.
A gathering of family and friends will take place at Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia on Monday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. by the Men’s Rosary Group. The funeral home will reopen on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until the service time.
A native of Burke and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Bonin passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Consolata Nursing Home with her family by her side.
Una was born on Sept. 23, 1931, to Deluke and Elina DeRouen Bonin. She was a kind and loving soul who enjoyed the simple things in life. Una was a proud mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved her family deeply. Family was very important to her and they were her pride and joy. She enjoyed listening and dancing to Cajun music, playing bingo and good food. She was a devout Catholic and faithful parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Una never let a day go by without praying the Rosary or her daily prayers. She was a proud member of the Ladies Auxiliary Post 1982. Una will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her loving children Michael Bonin (Ada), Keith Bonin (Tina) and Elizabeth Granger (Edward); grandchildren Jason Bonin, Ben Granger, Leah Bonin Gachassin, John Granger, Dayna Bonin Langlois, Dave Granger, Sean Bonin, Courtney Bonin Bourgeois and Shelby Bonin Trahan; 20 great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law Dianna Bonin Copell and Hazel Romero Bonin.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence William Bonin; and parents and siblings Claude Bonin, Ernest Bonin, Alcee Bonin, Clifton Bonin, Harry Bonin, Luke Bonin, Gessie Grivat, Gernice Bonin, Rita Landry and Irene Broussard.
Pallbearers will be Jason Bonin, Ben Granger, John Granger, Dave Granger, Sean Bonin and Matt Gachassin.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ronald “Boo” Bonin, Guy Copell and Edward Granger.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Consolata Nursing Home for their devoted care and kindness towards their mother.
To view the online obituary, view the video tribute, and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.