Una B. Viator

A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Una Babin Viator, 92, on Saturday, January 4, 2019, at 1 p.m. at St. Marcellus Catholic Church with Father Charles Langlois to serve as the celebrant.
Entombment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home on Saturday, January 4, 2019, from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. with a Rosary being prayed at 11 a.m.
A native of Coteau and resident of Rynella, Mrs. Viator passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at her home. Ms. Una enjoyed taking trips to the horse races and casino throughout her life and cherished the time spent with her grandchildren and family.
She is survived by her daughter Linda V. Guilbeau and husband Willard of New Iberia; grandchildren Brandi Lynn Guilbeau Stinson and husband Brian, Barrett J. Guilbeau and wife Stacie, Brady P. Guilbeau and wife Melissa and Brennon B. Guilbeau and wife Alecia, all of New Iberia; nephew Leroy Babin and wife Merrill; eleven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ledia Viator; parents, Alviar Joseph and Edna Romero Babin; four sisters, Della Babin Romero, Ena Babin Romero, Eda Babin Boutte and Hilda Babin Babineaux; and two brothers, Claude Joseph Babin and Roy Joseph Babin Sr.
Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Barrett Guilbeau, Brady Guilbeau, Brennon Guilbeau, Willard Guilbeau, Brian Stinson and Ben Guilbeau.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Roy Babin Jr., Raymond Babin and Leroy Babin.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, is in charge of arrangements.