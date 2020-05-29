Ulysses Knight Sr.

Ulysses “Sonny Boy” Knight Sr., 84, a resident of New Iberia and native of Shadyside, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 10:49 P.M. at his residence.
Memories of Ulysses Sr. or “Sonny Boy,” as he was known to many, will forever remain in the hearts of his devoted companion, Beulah Warner of New Iberia; his children Ulysses (Tammy) Knight Jr. of Verdunville, Beverly (Edward Sr.) Knight-Wilson of Franklin, Stephone (Tiffany Broussard) Knight of New Orleans, Curtis (Sherry) Knight of New Iberia, Felicia (Bernard) Mitchell of Franklin, Tiffany (Cory Butler) Warner of New Iberia; other children he helped to raise, Nicole Warner of New Iberia, Keith (Theresa) Warner of Columbus, Georgia, Brian (Kathy) Warner of St. Louis, Missouri, Marcus (Connie) Warner of Boston, Massachusetts, Carl (Andrea) Warner of Youngsville and Clarence (Cynthia) Warner of New Iberia; one sister, Mercedes (Timothy) Knight-Tyson of Port Arthur, Texas; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ulysses Sr. was preceded in death by his wife, Annie Mae Thomas-Knight; his parents, Pouria Claire-Knight and Westley Knight; a son, Alonzo Knight Sr.; his brothers, Norris Knight Sr., Willert W. Knight and Ernest Knight Sr.; his sisters, Julia Knight-Jones, Audrey Knight-Edwards, Nolia Knight-Tatmon and Albertha Knight-Jones; and his grandsons, Edward Wilson Jr. and Jordan Taylor.
Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City/Franklin/Jeanerette/Houma in charge of the arrangements.
