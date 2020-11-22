A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Ulysses J. Rideaux, 76, at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Canon A. Gerard Jordan as celebrant. Entombment will follow at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, with a Rosary to be recited at 11 a.m.
A native and resident of New Iberia, he passed away at 1:11 a.m. Thursday at his residence following a brief illness.
He was a member of Saint Edward Catholic Church where he served as an Adult Altar Server, a member of the Saint Edward Booster Club and the Saint Edward Church Fair Parade Committee. He spent many years volunteering at his children’s and grandchildren’s schools. Ulysses was an operator at Morton Salt for 43 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family which he cherished most, especially attending his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 52 years, Jacqueline Jones Rideaux, of New Iberia; three sons, Tony Rideaux (Frankie) and Terrill Rideaux of New Iberia and Tremayne Rideaux (Amanda) of Broussard; five sisters, Barbara Smith (Ronnie Sr.) of Missouri City, Texas, Leanna Smith (Charles Sr.), of Rosharon, Texas, Deanna Clay of Houston, Alice Marks (Charles Sr.) of Friendswood, Texas, and Cherry Ann Marks (Benjamin) of Four Corners; four grandchildren, Tyler Rideaux, Trenten Rideaux, Sebastian Rideaux and Paxton Rideaux; two uncles, John Rideaux of Metairie and Lester Johnson of Jeanerette; one aunt, Elnora Williams of Jeanerette; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Rideaux Sr. and Mable Johnson Rideaux and one brother, Walter Rideaux Jr.
Active pallbearers will be Tyler Rideaux, Larry Lancelin, Ronnie Smith Jr., Charles Smith Jr., Ryan Hamilton and Walter Rideaux III.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tony Rideaux, Terrill Rideaux, Tremayne Rideaux, Ronnie Smith Sr., Charles Smith Sr., Charles Marks Sr., Benjamin Marks, Wilbur Jones Jr., Michael Lancelin and Dwayne Smith.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fletcher Funeral Home, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, Louisiana 70560. Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.