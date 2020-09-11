A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Ulysse Paul Robichaux, age 91, at 3 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Fr. Ed Degeyter officiating. His daughters will serve as readers. Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum with full military honors conducted by Acadiana Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Friday with a Rosary at 1 p.m. by Fr. Keith Landry.
A native and resident of Iberia Parish, Mr. Robichaux passed away at 5:03 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Robichaux was a loving husband, father and grandfather who was affectionately known as Pappie. He was a 1946 graduate of St. Peter’s College.
Mr. Robichaux, Staff Sergeant, Company B, 5th Cavalry Regiment, was a Korean War Veteran who served his country honorably. He was wounded during the Korean War and was a Purple Heart recipient and a Member of the Purple Heart Association.
Ulysse was instrumental and assisted with the founding of the first volunteer fire department in Cade and worked as a dairyman and then for many years as a building contractor.
Mr. Robichaux is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Emilda Babineaux Robichaux; five children, Melanie Gonsoulin and husband Felix, Gregory Robichaux and wife Julie, Jodie Comeaux and husband Tim, Robin Landry and husband Michael, and Weylin Robichaux and wife Gaye; 13 grandchildren, Tameka Hartzog and Jeremie, Amber Robert and Jimbo, Aaron Landry and Rachel, Lyndi Gaspard and Nick, Heidi Dueitt, Lynette Leggitt and Collin, Kalyn Landry and Beau, Lacie Cenac and Robert, Beau Robichaux, Andrew Landry, Morgan Robichaux, Holli Comeaux, and Marielle Robichaux; and 13 great grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother, Patrick Robichaux and wife Patricia; one sister, Judy Savoie and husband Van; and his sister-in-law, Lillian Normand.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John F. and Maude Delcambre Robichaux; granddaughter Emily Anne Landry; his in-laws, Mr. and Mrs. Marcial Babineaux; one brother, John Lee Robichaux; and one sister, Hilda Derouen.
Pallbearers will be his sons, sons-in-law, and grandsons.
The family would like to thank Dr. Fadi Y. Malek and Dr. Samual H. Shuffler and their staffs as well as the caregivers with Heart of Hospice.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.