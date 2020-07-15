A funeral service will be conducted for Ulysse “Shoobie” Cloubile Langlinais, age 95, at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia. Fr. Korey LaVergne will officiate.
Interment will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park where Mr. Langinais will be laid to rest beside his loving wife. The Acadiana Veterans Honor Guard will perform Military Honors.
A visitation will take place on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Evangeline Funeral Home from 9:30 a.m. until the service time. A Rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m.
The family has kindly asked that all guests wear a mask or facial covering and please adhere to social distance guidelines in accordance with COVID-19 regulations both at the funeral home and at church. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated.
A native of Vermilion Parish and resident of Acadia Parish, Mr. Langlinais passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Southwest Louisiana War Veterans Home.
Born on October 27, 1924, to the late Romuale and Louisa Gallet Langlinais, Ulysse was one of six children. Ulysse, better known as Shoobie, proudly served his country in the United States Armed Forces. At the age of 18, he entered the service becoming a member of the U.S. Airborne; he was trained by his brother, Euel. As a paratrooper, Ulysse was dropped behind enemy lines, on June 6, 1944 — D-Day. As the battle began, Ulysse was wounded by a shot right in the middle of the spine. He lost consciousness and remained out for four days. On the fourth day, a Frenchman found him and took Ulysse into their smokehouse, but they were soon captured by the Germans soldiers who had taken over the Frenchman’s house, shooting him and his family and capturing Langlinais. He became a POW.
The Germans transported him to a nursing school converted to a prison hospital. He was fed two cups of cabbage soup twice a day, dropping down to about 115 pounds by the end of his ordeal. He stayed at the hospital for two months, when American soldiers finally came through and rescued him. During his recovery, Langlinais got a surprise visit from his brother, Euel, who was also a paratrooper. It would be the last time Langlinais ever saw his brother. Eule Langlinais was killed in action shortly after their reunion. He was awarded the Bronze Star and a Purple Heart for his valor in battle. Ulysee was very proud of his service and being a part of history. He was a member of his Local VFW and American Legion.
After his remarkable service, Ulysee began working for Southen Pacific Railroad as a train engineer. He worked for over 30 years before retiring. He would spend the rest of his days doing what he loved, tending to his garden and serving as a Deacon for St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Carencro. A loving father, grandfather, brother and friend, Ulysee will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his children Michael Langlinais of Carencro and Laine Boutte (Ronnie) of New Iberia; brother Carrol Langlinais (Marie) of Milton; grandchildren Rusty Culotta, Roni Laine Gonsoulin, Rayn Boutte, Ross Boutte, Crystal Langlinais, Raven Langlinais and Gene Chilton; great-grandchildren Ridge Gonsoulin, Riley Gonsoulin, Rhett Gonsoulin, Blair Boutte, Nicholas Boutte, Ami Boutte, Antonio Culotta, Reagan Boutte, Reeselynn Boutte, Reid Boutte, Levi Boutte and Rowan Boutte; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Velta “Pat” Broussard Langlinais; parents, Romuale Langlinais and Louisa Gallet Langlinais; brothers Euel Langlinais and Pervus Langlinais; and sisters Bernice and Bertha Langlinais.
Pallbeares will be Ridge Gonsoulin, Rhett Gonsoulin, Rickey Gonsoulin, Ryan Boutte, Nicholas Boutte and Ross Boutte.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Dale Langlinais, Levi Boutte, Rowan Boutte and Reid Boutte.
To share your memories and condolences with the family, please visit Mr. Langlinais memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.