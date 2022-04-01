Tyra B. Loston

JEANERETTE — A Mass of Christian burial for Ms. Tyra Berdise Loston, 40, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, 11200 Old Jeanerette Road, with Father Francis Demoah, celebrant officiating. She will await the resurrection in Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church Cemetery in Jeanerette.
Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until the beginning of the Omega Omega service of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. at 8:30 a.m. at the church on Saturday, April 2, 2022, and a Rosary to be recited at 9:30 a.m. Masks are required to attend the service.
A native of Jeanerette and resident of Lafayette, she transitioned at 8:59 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at her residence.
Tyra was a 1999 graduate of Jeanerette Senior High School. Furthering her education, she was a December 2003 graduate of University of Louisiana at Lafayette (formerly U.S.L.) and a 2008 M.B.A. graduate of University of Phoenix. She was a member of the Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. Lafayette Alumni Chapter.
She leaves to cherish her memory one sister, Nawiskie L. Green of Lafayette; one brother, Kenyon K. Green (Katrina) of Grand Prairie, Texas; nephew/godson Braeden Green of Baton Rouge; nephew Bruce August Jr.; nieces Bre’Auni Williams, Kamille Green and Korinne Green; special children Richmond Brown Jr., Rivers Brown, Tyler Ward, Anari Florent, Ayden Florent, Treson Lively, Armani Babineaux, Alanna Babineaux, Autumn Broussard, Kinley Cormier, Ronnie Harvey Jr., Paytleigh Harvey, Mali Williams and Tamron Williams; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother Emily August Green; her father George Allen Loston; brother Bruce Alhazen August Sr.; maternal grandparents Hazel Conner August and Samuel August; and paternal grandparents Audrey Wagner Loston and Lawrence Loston Sr.
Active pallbearers are Sammy August, Leo Lee, Tremaine Harding, Ryan Rodriguez, Vert Loston, Travis Loston and Reginald Ward.
Honorary pallbearers are NeKeshia “Kiki” Lago, LaQuanta Collins, Joy Bridges, LaTasha Williams, Ashley Tucker, Nicole Johnson, Telisha Starks, Nyetta Meaux, Shanika Gilbert, Kelly Guilliam, Nicole Beasley, Tamara W. Leonard, Tammy Whitehead, Ericka P. Fletcher, Dominic Mitchell, Danielle Florent, Demetria Cormier, Detra Broussard, Shavela Harvey, Crystal Vallier, Towanna Williams, Wolona Bruno, Dwyona Breaux and Beth Devillier.
