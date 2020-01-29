COTEAU — Tuela Viator DeRitter, 84, of New Iberia, passed away at Iberia Medical Center on Friday, January 24, 2020, surrounded by her loving family after brief cardiac and pulmonary illnesses.
There will be no visitation. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Roman Catholic Church in Coteau, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with Rev Brian Harrington will be the celebrant.
Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter J. DeRitter; parents, Wildes Viator and Anna Derouen; granddaughter Bridget Trahan; sister Brenda Viator Broussard; and her beloved uncle Felix Derouen.
Tuela is survived by daughter Linda DeRitter Trahan and husband Perry of New Iberia; sons Alan DeRitter and wife Ann of New Orleans and Brian DeRitter and wife Jill of Houston. She is also survived by grandchildren Katie Trahan and Lilly Trahan of New Iberia, Laura Trahan Owens and husband Mark of Lafayette, Thomas DeRitter of Baton Rouge, Andrew DeRitter of Lafayette, Rachel DeRitter of Cedar Grove, Tennessee, Jasmine DeRitter Semones and husband Evan of Houston and Daniel DeRitter of Houston. In addition, she is survived by great-grandchildren Brennan Trahan, Louvie Owens, Cary Owens and Liam DeRitter; her sister JoAnn Viator Yarnell of Shreveport; and special cousins Barbara H. Viator, Carolyn Jo Viator, Brenda Derouen and Arlen Derouen, all of New Iberia.
Tuela was born in Bull Island on December 15, 1935. When she was six years old, she moved to New Orleans with her mother and went to Catholic school. In 1951, she met and married Pete, who was in the U.S. Navy, stationed at Pensacola, Florida. She took on one of the hardest jobs a spouse can have as a Navy Wife for 19 years supporting Pete’s military career which involved service in the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War.
In 1969, after Pete retired from the Navy, they located to New Iberia in order for their three children to be raised with a strong sense of family. She was extremely proud of their three children whom she often referred to “Good Kids.” She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Roman Catholic Church and was a member of the Ladies’ Altar Society.
In 2014, she moved into Azalea Estates Assisted Living Community where she gained an extended family with staff and fellow residents. She loved to crochet, play bingo, cards and dominos with her friends at Azalea. Some of the crocheted items she made were donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The family would like to express sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff and residents of Azalea Estates for the blessings she received over the past 5 years. We also express sincere gratitude for those who cared for her during her brief illness while at Iberia Medical Center, the ICU Staff, Dr. Moses Kitakule, Dr. Masoud Yazdi, Dr. Sworoop John and Dr. Adeshola Adewunmi for their care, support and assistance.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
