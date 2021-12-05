Trudy Pontiff Chauvin, a lifelong resident of Franklin, passed away peacefully at the age of 80 in the early morning hours of Friday, December 3, 2021, at her home surrounded in love by family.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Baldwin during a 2 p.m. Mass of Christian burial. She will be laid to rest in the mausoleum in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Father Christopher Cambre will be the celebrant for the Mass and conduct the services.
The family requests visiting hours be observed on Tuesday at Ibert’s Mortuary from 10 a.m. until time of dismissal at 1:30 p.m., with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 11:30 a.m., led by her grandson Andrew Chauvin.
She was born in Franklin on July 27, 1941 and was one of three children born to the union of Wilson and Hazel Pontiff.
Trudy was an active member and took pride in her involvement with the St. Mary Parish Fair and Livestock Association. She and Donald never missed a livestock show and cheered on their children and grandchildren at parish, district, state and national level shows. Because of her passion and commitment to the 4-H program, Trudy was inducted into the Louisiana 4-H Hall of Fame. She was also an active member of the St. Mary Parish Farm Bureau Women’s Committee and in this capacity she helped to organize and conduct safety meetings for the parish farmers. Trudy was very instrumental in promoting agriculture in the classroom curriculum and taught students the importance of agriculture to our community, especially the sugar cane industry. She attended many district and state Farm Bureau meetings and was involved as a voting delegate. Trudy and Donald loved to travel and when their children were younger they visited many state and national parks, sleeping in tents and then moved up to a camper. However, their favorite summer camping spot was Burns Point, where they would hook up their camper for weeks at a time and Donald could commute back and forth to work. Camping was their relaxation and a way to spend quality time with family and friends.
Trudy was a loving and devoted wife to Donald, her late husband of 63 years. Her memory will forever be cherished in the hearts of her children Lydia Phillips, Donald J. Chauvin Jr. and his wife Paulette, Todd M. Chauvin and his wife Margaret, Mark A. Chauvin and his wife Michele and Lisa C. Daigle and her husband Leland; 18 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald J. Chauvin Sr.; her son-in-law Mark C. Phillips; her father Wilson Dennis Pontiff; her mother and stepfather Hazel Burke Pontiff Tardiff and Rene L. Tardiff; one brother, Dennis Pontiff; and one sister, Delores P. Martin.
Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons Steven Phillips, Donald J. Chauvin III, Kolt Chauvin, Ty Chauvin, Andrew Chauvin, Adam Chauvin and Matthew Phillips and her son-in-law Leland Daigle.
