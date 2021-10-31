On Wednesday, October 27, 2021, in the quiet and peaceful early morning hours, a brave and strong willed soul closed her eyes to this earthly life and entered into her eternal glory. Trudy Hall Lopez, a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, sister, aunt and dear friend passed away peacefully with her family at her side. She was 69.
Funeral services celebrating Trudy’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 1, 2021, at Evangeline Funeral Home. Deacon Durk Viator will officiate. Following services, Trudy will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home on Sunday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., with the Men’s Rosary Group leading the Rosary at 6 p.m. Visiting hours will resume on Monday from 8 a.m. until time of services.
Trudy was born August 29, 1952, in New Iberia to the late Douglas Gordon Hall and the late Lorena Segura Hall Williams. She met the love of her life, Bob Lopez and they were married September 6, 1966, sharing a marriage of 55 years filled with love, respect and friendship. Bob shared his wife’s strong will and love of life. Trudy, a two time cancer survivor, lived every day to the fullest and surrounded herself with the people she loved most, her family. Bobby Ann and Tina reminisced about the times growing up when they would all get together and talk and laugh for hours, even when in the restroom. Trudy didn’t care, as long as they were all together.
Trudy’s life has always been about caring for others. Being a wife and mother was the greatest gift she could ever have. Taking care of her girls, teaching them to dance the Jitterbug and the Swim to her favorite singers Percy Sledge, Little Richard and Tina Turner, left wonderful memories in her daughter’s hearts and a laugh and smile. When asked about Trudy they all agreed that her strongest trait was her will. Trudy had the last word, and there was no getting past that. But they also agreed that her heart was big and filled with love. She rescued many animals in her lifetime that were finally given the love they deserved. Cats, dogs, birds and many other of God’s creatures finally found a home with Trudy.
As Trudy was entering her final days, she made sure that she was always close by her family so she could share in their conversations having her bed moved from her room to the living room. Trudy shared a very special moment with the girls. She told them that she was not ready to go yet, not because she was scared. But as Trudy said, “I’m too nosy.” She wanted to have those moments and conversations with her family last forever. But God’s will would call his faithful servant home to peace and rest.
She leaves a legacy of love and a lifetime of wonderful memories that will live on in her family’s hearts and thoughts. Rest well Trudy, for you have earned your heavenly reward. Until we meet again, all our love.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband and best friend of 55 years, Bob Lopez; her daughters Bobby Ann Maturin (Brent) and Veronica Lopez (April); four grandchildren, Cody Lopez, Chaz Lopez, Martie Lecamus (Bryson) and Kolin Lecamus (Valerie); two great-grandchildren, Cali Lopez and Ella Champagne; her sisters and brother, Vickie Hall, Deborah Scoggin (Jack), Tina Warnock (Bob), Ramona Alleman (Jerry) and George Williams (Dawn); and her godchildren Elton Scoggin and Cherindia Manuel.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers Douglas “Buddy” Hall, Daniel Williams and Walter Williams Jr.
Serving as pallbearers are Cody Lopez, Kolin Lecamus, Brent Maturin, George Williams, Chaz Lopez and Bryson Chastant.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all who cared for Trudy, especially Lorena Patt, for their exceptional care and compassion shown.
Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories and condolences with the family by visiting Trudy's memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
