Our dear sister, Trudy Guillot, 62, passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020, after a six year battle with cancer. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia. Interment will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Rev. Keith Landry will officiate.
A gathering of family and friends will be Thursday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Trudy was born on December 3, 1958, to the late Harrison and Nina Comeaux Guillot. She was an exceptional talented picture framer and was well known for her work at Disch’s Frame Shop, where she worked for over 25 years. Trudy dearly loved her job and grew close with many of her customers. She enjoyed being out and about, going for rides, traveling, making new friends and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her two sisters, Gail Disch (Bill) of New Iberia and Katie Lancon (Lynn) of New Iberia; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Janie Schick.
