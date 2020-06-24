Funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Troy Jason Delahoussaye, 47, who passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020.
Burial will be at a later date.
Pastor Jacob LeBlanc will be officiating.
A gathering of family and friends will be Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home.
A resident of Lydia, Troy was born on April 18, 1973, in New Iberia to Ronnie and Glenda Gaspard Delahoussaye. He worked for BW Offshore and was a member of the South Central Fishing Association. Troy loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his kids and his dogs, Audrey and Josie. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and being at his camp.
Survivors include his wife, Becky Harris Delahoussaye of Lydia; daughter Taylor Delahoussaye of Lydia; sons Brennan Delahoussaye and Landon Delahoussaye, both of Lydia; parents, Ronnie and Glenda “Titty” Gaspard Delahoussaye Delahoussaye of Lydia; siblings Todd Delahoussaye and spouse Jennifer of Lydia, Ronda Guillot and spouse Jeff of Lydia and Jan Delahoussaye of Lydia; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Cheryl and David Harris of Franklin; nieces and nephews Kayli Prince and spouse Daniel, Dylan Guillot, Dyna Delahoussaye, Dawson Delahoussaye, Jamie Delahoussaye, Katie Ortego, Kelly Ortego, Courtney Ortego and Christine Ortego; son-in-law Grant Carline; sister-in-law Sandy Ortego and spouse Keith; great-nieces and nephews, Cael, Emmie, and Kei; and many friends that became family.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, L.J. “Man” LeBlanc; maternal grandparents, Edvard and Sylvia Gaspard; and paternal grandparents, Dudley and Inez Delahoussaye.
The family would like to give special thanks to everyone who assisted in the search for Troy, especially his family, friends, Pinnacle Search and Rescue, the Cajun Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, St. Mary, Vermilion and Assumption Sheriff Departments, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries and all who provided air support.
