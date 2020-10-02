Funeral services will be held for Troy Frank Scott, 34, on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the David Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mark Stermer serving as the officiant. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service with a recitation of the Rosary at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Troy passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. Troy was a quick witted, intelligent, well-spoken person with a heart to express his love for others. He enjoyed spending time playing golf and was also an artist who could draw and paint with incredible precision. He was a talented craftsman who spent time helping his dad build amazing things out of wood. There was not a tool he did not know how to use. He enjoyed long conversations with his mom. His heart was strong and his hugs were intentful. He had many friends and family members who adored him and enjoyed his clever sense of humor. But his most cherished companion was his pitbull Demi.
He is survived by his father, Donald Troy Scott, of New Iberia; his mother, Donna Romero Scott, of New Iberia; sister Daina Romero and husband, Cambre, of Broussard; maternal grandmother, Lorraine Romero, of New Iberia; nephew Oliver Troy Romero; niece Isla Rosemarie Romero; and numerous aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Troy Frank Scott and Marie Louise Scott; and maternal grandfather, Curtis Romero.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Emile J. Perret III, Alexander J. Wazenkowitz, Seth Scott, Noah Scott, Barry Scott, Chad Romero, Clay Romero and Preston Tenney.
The family would like to thank the staff of the North Oak Medical Center for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Troy’s honor to Villalobos Rescue Center, http://vrcpitbull.com.
