Trilby Marie Arceneaux, 86, passed away on June 9, 2019, in Bozeman, Montana, where she spent the last 10 years of her life.
Trilby was born in Erath, to Julius LeBlanc and Stella Viator LeBlanc on February 18, 1933, and had one sister, Velma Lou Lequeux. She enjoyed her time in high school at Port Arthur High where she was a proud Red Huzzard. Trilby met and married Eddie J. Arceneaux and together they had ten children. Eddie passed away on March 3, 2012. Sadly, two of her sons, Mark and Kevin, also preceded her in death.
Trilby was known as a devoted mother, an amazing Cajun chef and a hardworking/successful businesswoman, but always a mother first. She and her family travelled all over the United States making music and making lasting friendships. When she settled in Montana with her beloved little dog “Itsy,” she was able to spend time with her children and grandchildren. She fell in love with the people of Montana and the Montana spirit. She loved being the Cajun in the mountains where she was famous for her array of 100 hats, her Gumbo, her “dirty rice,” her love of music and her eagerness to have fun. Throughout her life, Trilby returned to Erath to visit with family and spend time with the people she loved. She came to eat good food, dance and mostly, to feel at home. Her wish was to come home to Erath at the end of her life.
On August 14, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church in Erath, we will bring Trilby home for a celebration of her life, Cajun Style, and for her eternal resting place. We will also have Eddie, Mark and Kevin interred with her so they may all be eternally together.
Our wish is that all of our journeys be as rich and full as hers was. She felt the love and kindness you all shared with her over the years. We, her eight surviving children, thank you for any part you may have had in adding joy to our beloved mother’s life.