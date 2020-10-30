Trent J. Polk

A Home-going celebration will be held for Mr. Trent James Polk, 42, at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Brandon Nora officiating. He will await the resurrection in Mt. Zion Baptist Church No. 2 Cemetery in Loreauville.
A public visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 7 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.
Due to the pandemic, all attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing at the funeral home and cemetery.
Trent was born on January 31, 1979, in New Iberia to the late Perry Polk Sr. and Myra Broussard Anthony. He was affectionately known as “Moon.” Trent was called to glory on Sunday, October 25, 2020.
At an early age, he began his Christian journey at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Loreauville. He was later baptized at New Life Christian Life Center in New Iberia.
Trent was a kind and loving son, brother, cousin, uncle and friend. He volunteered at the Food Pantry in Loreauville and helped others whenever and wherever there was a need. Wherever you saw him, he was always walking or rode his bicycle. He was a free spirit, a man of few words who had a heart of gold, who walked to a beat of a different drum.
He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Myra B. Anthony, of Loreauville; father, Gerald Anthony Jr. of Loreauville; five brothers, Tyrick Polk of Loreauville, Dravis Polk (Lakia), Cardell Gregoire, Darnell Gregoire and Bradley Dauphine, all of New Iberia; two sisters, Perilyn Gregoire and LeDrell Gregoire of New Iberia; four nieces, Blaike Cormier, LaKecia Gunner, Aiyana Polk and Aryah Polk; six nephews, Bryce Polk, Devon Cormier, Altayvey Gunner, Alyjah Gunner, Draven Polk and Dravis Polk Jr.; and godmother Ida Antoine. He also leaves a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Perry Polk Sr.; brother Perry Polk Jr.; paternal grandparents, Bonnie and Ada Polk Sr.; maternal grandparents, Woodrow and Esther Broussard Sr.; step grandparents, Gerald and Vernice Anthony Sr. and godfather Nolan Antoine.
Active pallbearers will be Tyrick Polk, Dravis Polk, Cardell Gregoire, Darnell Gregoire, Bradley Dauphine, Bryce Polk, Theo Antoine, Traylon Vital and Tristen Jefferson-Vital.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.