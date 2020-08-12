A Memorial Mass will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church for Trent Adam Bodin, 45, who passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Lafayette.
Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia.
Rev. Garrett Savoie will be the Celebrant.
Visitation will be at the church from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. A rosary will be prayed at 1:30 p.m.
A resident of Lafayette, Bodin was born in New Iberia on Nov. 4, 1974, to Sandra Lorraine and Terry J. Bodin Sr. He worked as an oilfield consultant, and recently got his Contractor’s License. He loved to work with his hands and build things. Trent was very generous and could never say “no” to anybody. He will be deeply missed.
Trent is survived by his parents, Terry J. Bodin Sr. and Sandra Lorraine Bodin of New Iberia; three children, McKenzie Bodin, Sean Bodin and Ethan Bodin, all of Youngsville; a granddaughter, Millie Bodin of Youngsville; two brothers, Terry John Bodin Jr. of Chicago and Tyson Bodin of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; four nieces, Gabi and Sophie Bodin of Lafayette and Madison and Riley Bodin of Chicago; a granddaughter; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Utile and Anna Mae Segura Bodin; and maternal grandparents, Switzer and Anna Mae Comeaux Lorraine.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd. New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.