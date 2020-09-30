Treasure Louise Teague Cannon, 92, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at her home in New Iberia.Treasure was born in Plasterco, Texas, on August 4, 1928, to Sam Eyre and Mary Belle Tolar Teague. She was united in marriage to Charles Robert Cannon on December 21, 1947.
Treasure started her work career with San Angelo Telephone Company and was there for 10 years. She then worked for First National Bank of Orange, Texas, for 10 years.When she moved to Louisiana she went to work for Teledyne Movible Offshore as Human Resource Manager for 23-1/2 years and retired. She came out of retirement and worked for Global Industries as Human Resources Director for 3-1/2 years.
She loved crocheting afghans for family and friends, canning peppers, making hot jellies and hot sauces. She loved cooking and baking. Not a Christmas that there wasn’t fudge and fruitcakes being delivered around town for family and friends. Her favorite pastime was word puzzles, Candy Crush and interacting with family and friends on Facebook.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Mary Belle Tolar Teague; husband Charles R. Cannon; brothers Sammie and Charles Teague; sister Mary Lou Teague Capristo; nephew Michael Capristo; neices Sherry Metz Capristo and Cindy Zarychta Capristo.
She is survived by her kids David and Nina Chapman of New Iberia; granddaughter Dr. Pamela Chapman and husband Alexander Sena of Bradenton, Florida; grandson Charles Chapman and wife Katy; great-grandsons Elliot and Ethan Chapman of Youngsville; niece Cathy Scocozzo and husband Bobby, Nephew Jim Capristo Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania; great-nephews Nicholas Capristo and Michael Scocozzo; great-nieces Mia Scocozzo and Jamee Capristo Hopkins and husband John; and great-great-nephews and nieces Sebastian, Sophia and Teaguen Rucco, Lux and John Patrick Hopkins.
We want to thank Lamonica Darnell for her loving care of mom. Thanks to Hospice of Acadiana Steve (LCSW, MSW), Seth (RN), Marcie, Scarlette, Takesha and Melissa (HHA) for giving Treasure comfort and quality care with dignity.
Funeral services will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in honor of Treasure Cannon to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Lafayette, LA 70503.
Ms. Cannon and her family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory of Broussard.