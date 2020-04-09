JEANERETTE — A private service was held for the immediate family of Travis Terry Estes, age 70, at 11 am on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Beau Pre Memorial Park.
A memorial service for the public will be held at a later date.
A native of Lexington, Mississippi and resident of Jeanerette, Mr. Estes passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Born on October 19, 1949, to the late Frank and Janie Palmer Estes, Travis was one of six children. In 1982, Travis started his own company, Estes Refractory and Installation, which he owned and operated for 38 years. Better known as “Pops” by his grandchildren, he was a kind and generous man who enjoyed all the things life in the country had to offer. Travis was an avid outdoorsman and like hunting and fishing. He especially enjoyed going out to his cabin in his home state of Mississippi and spending time with family. Travis was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Lisa Colbert Estes; sons Michael Estes (Kayla) and Travis W. Estes (Allison); daughters Sara Estes Buteaux (Jonas) and Samantha Estes Hebert (Rafe); grandchildren Carson, Aurianna, Carter Elise, Kylie, Lily, Anthony, Owen, Noah, Laken, Callie, Raya, and Maddox; and four brothers and sisters.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Janie Estes; and brother Larry Estes.
Pallbearers will be members of the family.
To view the online obituary and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Homes Inc. of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.