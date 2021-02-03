A celebration of life for Tracie Marie Jenkins will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home in New Iberia, with Pastor Kevin T. Jenkins officiating. Interment will follow the service at St. Matthew Cemetery in Patoutville.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. at the funeral home until the time of the service.
In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees at the funeral home and cemetery.
Tracie was born to the parentage of Carol Ann Jenkins and Robert Earl Thibodeaux Sr. on May 27, 1977, in New Iberia and transitioned from Earth to eternity on the morning of Tuesday, January 26, 2021, in Lafayette.
Tracie was a free-spirited person who enjoyed life to the fullest. She was baptized at an early age at the Mount Olive Baptist Church of New Iberia, under the leadership of the late Pastor Lenell Watson. She was a graduate of South Louisiana Community College, earned her GED and continued pursuing her education in the nursing field.
She recently became a member of the First Christian Holy Ghost Mission Baptist Church of New Iberia, under the leadership of her first cousin, Pastor Kevin T. Jenkins. Tracie worked out her soul salvation through the teaching and the preaching of the Word of God.
She leaves to cherish her memories her parents, Carol Ann Jenkins of Lafayette and Robert Earl Thibodeaux Sr. of New Iberia; three children, JaVonte’ Jenkins, Kavin Jenkins and DaKorey Livings, all of Lafayette; seven brothers, Kawaski (Natasha) Jenkins of Lafayette, Jeremy Jenkins of Youngsville, Jazman Jenkins of Midland, Texas, Donovan Jenkins of New Iberia, Robert Thibodeaux Jr. and Marcellus (Ashley) Thibodeaux of New Iberia and Theopolis “Theo” Foster of Jeanerette; four sisters, Grissy (George) Obey and Kizzy (Deon) Joseph of New Iberia, Mercedes Doucette of Loreauville and Shawn McCoy of Lafayette; five godchildren, Amarian Jenkins, Tra’Naja Hall, Quintavian and Quintavius Walker and Denver Pharagood; her godmother, Vanessa Charles Castillo of Jeanerette; her best friends who were like sisters to her, Anastasia Livings, Paulette Savoy, Tierra Bouie, Krystal Gotch, Tomeka Frank, Iesha Barras and Sandra Londo; along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Rev. Oliver “Ollie” Jenkins Jr. and Sarah Charles Jenkins; her paternal grandparents, James Thibodeaux and Mercedes Joseph; her godfather and uncle Wesley James Jenkins; aunts Martha Jenkins Willis, Mary Jenkins Vallian, Betty Jenkins Morris, Wanna Thibodeaux and Sheron Thibodeaux; her twin baby boys; and her baby boy Robert Livings III.
Active pallbearers will be Felicia Syon, Rhonda Napier, Cierra Archangel, Appolonia Hall, Natasha Jenkins, Mercedes Doucette, Adrienne Senegal and Sandra Doucette.
Honorary pallbearers will be Anastasia Livings, Krystal Gotch, Tomeka Frank, Paulette Savoy, Shawn McCoy,Kizzy Joseph, Grissy Obey, Tierra Bouie, Tomeka FrankIesha Barras, Sandra Londo, Jeremy Jenkins, Jazman Jenkins, Donovan Jenkins, JaVonté Jenkins, Robert Thibodeaux Jr., Kawaski Jenkins, Grayling P. Jenkins, Beachman Vallian Jr., Travis L. Jenkins, Chester P. Jenkins Sr., Oliver P. Jenkins III, Profit Jenkins Sr., Wilfred P. Jenkins Sr., Calvin J. Jenkins and Shelby R. Jenkins.
Condolences may be expressed at http://www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.