Funeral services will be held for Mr. Toy Sonemangkhara, 61, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 14, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home.
Cremation will follow at Lafayette Crematory in Lafayette.
A gathering of family and friends will begin Friday at 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home and resume Saturday from 11 a.m. until time of service.
A native of Vientienne, Laos, and resident of Lafayette, he passed at 1:43 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at his residence.
He is survived by three sons, Dominic Sonemangkhara and Rocky Sonemangkhara both of Fort Worth, Texas, and Jody Sonemangkhara of Youngsville; three daughters, Linda Nguyen, Lyna Sonemangkhara and Anna Sonemangkhara, all of Fort Worth, Texas; eight grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mang Sonemangkhara and Sone Sonemangkhara.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fletcher Funeral Home, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.
