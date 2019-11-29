Toritseju A. Simon

A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Toritseju Simon, 45, the former Toritseju Alele, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church with Fr. Paul Onuegbe, celebrant.
Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at Fletcher Funeral Home at 8 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 11 a.m.
A native of Warri, Nigeria, and resident of New Iberia, she passed at 5:25 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her mother, Irene Mejebi Alele; three daughters, Alero Kayla Simon of Baton Rouge, Amber The’resé Simon of Prescott, Arizona, and Alicia Lee Simon of New Orleans; five sisters, Mrs. Urowoli Ugen, Atooma Henrietta Alele, Jemine Nyenke, Sonia Alele and Dr. Jolomi Yvonne Alele; six brothers, John Alele, Misi Laurence Alele, Tseyi Alele, Tope Andrew Alele, Itsemofe Alele and Victor Alele; one uncle, Dr. Christian Alele; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Barrister John Alele.
Active Pallbearers are Herman Kelly, Jamelle Kelly, Marco Godoy, Mason Reedom, Dylan Simon and Willie Simon Jr.
Honorary Pallbearers are John Alele, Misi Laurence Alele, Tseyi Alele, Tope Andrew Alele, Itsemofe Alele, Victor Alele, Herman Simon, Kelvin Simon and Devar Simon.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.