A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 11, 2021, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in New Iberia for Tony James Boudreaux, 68, who passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021, in New Iberia.
Entombment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery. Rev. Korey LaVergne will be the celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be Sunday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 6 p.m. Sunday. Visitation will continue on Monday from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.
A native and lifelong resident of Iberia Parish, Tony was born on November 15, 1952, to Malcolm John Boudreaux Sr. and Verna Mae Comeaux Boudreaux. He worked as an accountant for D.H. Castille, Dressel and Friend, and then retired from the State of Louisiana DOTD with over 25 years of service. A member of the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church Choir, Tony enjoyed singing, cooking and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his two sons, Jacob McDonald Boudreaux of Jefferson Island and Seth Daniel Boudreaux of Jefferson Island; father, Malcolm John Boudreaux Sr. of New Iberia; four sisters, Darlene Borel (Hansel) of Loreauville, Sheila Delahoussaye (Harold) of Breaux Bridge, Nanette Dartez (Kevin) of New Iberia and Melissa “Missy” Derouen of New Iberia; brother Malcolm “Mackie” Boudreaux Jr. (Jeanette) of Coteau; three brothers-in-law, Irvin Derouen of New Iberia, Mark McDonald (Sheila) of New Iberia and Jude McDonald (Melissa) of New Iberia; three sisters-in-law, Michelle Boudreaux of Coteau, Marie McDonald Menard (Terry) of New Iberia and Janet Mire (Elray) of New Iberia; mother-in-law Rita McDonald of New Iberia; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine McDonald Boudreaux; mother, Verna Mae Comeaux Boudreaux; sister Pamela Derouen; and two brothers, Nathan Boudreaux and Clint Boudreaux.
Pallbearers will be Brock DeRouen, Beau Borel, Zachary Derouen, Mark McDonald, Jude McDonald, Matthew Boudreaux and Chase Bouton.
Honorary pallbearers include Dylan Delahoussaye, Caleb Lolan and Luke Viator.
To view online obituary, sign guest book and view video tribute, please go www.pellerinfuneralhome.com.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.