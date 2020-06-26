Tonia Boudreaux Dugan, a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was 65 years young.
Tonia was born April 16, 1955, in New Iberia to the late Ulysse Boudreaux and the late Elaine Freyou Boudreaux and was one of eight children. Tonia worked in the insurance industry most of her life and was recently working with Blake Johnson II State Farm in Carencro. Many will remember her from the many years she spent working with Mr. George Wright at his State Farm agency here in New Iberia.
Outside of her work, Tonia was an avid bowler. She was a member of the New Iberia Bowlers Association and represented them in many tournaments throughout the United States, including National’s in Reno, Nevada and Grandmother Tournaments all around. Tonia enjoyed cooking and was known for her meatball spaghetti and rice dressing. Her other pastimes were tending to her flowers, spending time with her grandchildren, traveling and taking cruises. Their recent trip to the Caribbean was one of their favorite trips ever.
Tonia leaves a legacy of strength, faith, love and kindness that will be remembered by all who knew and loved her. Rest well for you have earned your heavenly reward.
Survivors include her husband and best friend of 45 years, Larry Dugan; her daughters Misty Dugan Geoffroy (Grady) and Shelley Dugan Delahoussaye (Joshua); five grandchildren, Luci Elaine Geoffroy, Mason Jules Maturin, Asher Paul Delahoussaye, Georgia Claire Delahoussaye and Elaine Marie Delahoussaye; her brothers and sisters, James Boudreaux (Brenda), Gregory Boudreaux (Janet), Peter Boudreaux (Janet), Barry Boudreaux (Suzanne), Marla Hebert (Bryan), Darla Frederick (Michael) and Charles Boudreaux (Patricia); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends.
A Mass celebrating her life will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church in Coteau, with Fr. Brian Harrington as celebrant.
Following the Mass, she will be laid to rest in the church mausoleum. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home on Friday from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m., with the Rosary being recited at 7 p.m.
Serving as Pallbearers are her brothers, James, Greg, Peter, Barry and Charles Boudreaux and Brad Boudreaux (godson).
Matthew Frederick (godson) is Honorary Pallbearer.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Acadian Hospice and the Cancer Center of Acadiana for their care and compassion shown during this time.
Family and friends are encouraged to visit Tonia’s memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com to share your memories and condolences.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.