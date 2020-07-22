A memorial celebration of life will be held for Tommy Dean Jacobs, age 55,
on July 25, 2020, at Faith Cathedral Church at 11 a.m. with Bishop Drew Rouse officiating.
Graveside services will follow and be conducted by Pastor Kevin Rowe of The Cowboy Church at Memorial Park Cemetary, 402 W. Admiral Doyle in New Iberia.
Tommy Dean Jacobs passed away, after a long illness, on May 1, 2020, in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Tommy attended Ball High School in Galveston, Texas. He then served in the US Navy for almost four years, stationed in Hawaii. He resided in Nashville, Tennessee, for a time, then went to New York where he built a following due as a Gourmet Chef who specialized in the Cajun Cuisine. He received recognition and write-ups in several newspapers, including The New York Times. He was a man of many talents. He loved to sing and play guitar (his first chords taught to him by family friend, Grand Ole Opry Star, Ernest Tubb) and his love of art was apparent in the many pictures he drew for his mother and his children. His meal presentations were a work of art in themselves. He was kind and giving, had a heart of compassion for the homeless and he loved Jesus.
Mr. Jacobs is survived by two children, Nikki Joan Jacobs-Pina and husband A.J. of Corpus Christi, Texas and Tommy Dean Jacobs Jr. of Elmont, New York; four grandchildren, Audri, Leah, Bella and Ava Pina; his former wife and mother of the children, JoAnna Constance (Kenny) of Grand Lake; brother Terry W. Romero; sisters Joni White and husband Michael and Gayle Valiant and husband Perry; his mother, Doris Jacobs-Covington; aunt Shirley Ann Fee (Chuck); a nephew, several nieces and many cousins of New Iberia and abroad.
Mr. Jacobs was proceeded in death by his father, Robert Maxwell Jacobs, originally from McKeesport, Pennsylvania; his stepfather, Ishmael Leon Covington of Albuquerque, New Mexico; his paternal grandparents, James and Elizabeth Jacobs of McKeesport; and his maternal grandparents, Henry Sr. and Ollie D. Babin of New Iberia.
Tommy will be greatly missed by all who knew him.