Tommie Maturin Oct 15, 2021 6 hrs ago

Funeral services are pending for Tommie Maturin, 64, who died Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Branch.

Pellerin Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.