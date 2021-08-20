Tommie Boloney Aug 20, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Services are pending for Tommie Boloney, 40, a resident of New Iberia, who died on Aug. 18, 2021.Carney Funeral Home of Lafayette is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Tommie Boloney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Resident Funeral Home New Iberia Lafayette Arrangement Pend Load comments iberiaparishservices.com iberiaparishsjobs.com