Tommie Boloney

A celebration of life service for Tommie Kentrell Boloney Jr., 40, will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 at 3 p.m., at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 414 Weeks Street, New Iberia. Mark E. Lewis.
Tommie passed away suddenly on Aug. 18, 2021, in New Iberia. “GONE TOO SOON.”
Pastor Mason Jack will officiate the service. Interment will follow in St. Edward Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at noon until the time of service at the church.
Tommie was born on Thursday, April 30, 1981, in New Iberia to Tommie Jones Sr. and the late Cecelia Fay Boloney-Dugas. He attended school in Iberia Parish. Tommie was fun, loving and enjoyed family.
In addition to his mother, Faye, he was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Adrine Jones Cecil Joseph, Melba Simpson and Edmond Boloney.
Tommie leaves to forever cherish his memory are his father Tommie (Pamela) Jones Sr. of Fredericksburg, Virginia; his siblings Triscette (Henry Willis) Boloney of New Iberia, Nyea (Bobo) Corbin and Tommie Jones Jr., both of Fredericksburg, Virginia, Corey Boloney of Lafayette, Rana (Thed) Hardy of Pontiac, Michigan and Joseph Jones of Houston, Texas; his aunts and uncles Carolyn Lively, Joseph Boloney and Maxine Moses, both of New Iberia, Marcella Robinson of Lafayette, John (Diane) Jones and Michael (Mildred) Jones of Marksville, Patrick (Loretta) Jones of Dallas, Texas, and Jean (Ray Jean) Jones of Pontiac, Michigan; other survivors include his nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will truly miss him but infinitely loved him.