COTEAU – A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Toddy James Alleman at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. Fr. Matthew Hebert will be the celebrant. Burial will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum.
A gathering of family of friends will be held from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. The funeral home will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday until 9:30 a.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home on Monday.
Toddy was born on September 25, 1978, to Ulysse and Donna Engeron Alleman Jr. in New Iberia. He passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes at the age of 43.
Toddy was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather and friend to many.
He worked alongside his father at the family business, Alleman’s Plumbing, then went on to own and operate D’s Vinyl Siding for more than ten years. Most recently he was a service technician and installer in the air conditioning industry.
Toddy had a love for antique cars, enjoyed racing four wheelers and was an excellent wood worker.
He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife Christy Bayard Alleman; two daughters, Brooksie Alleman and McKayla Menard; three sons, Peyton Alleman, Caleb Menard and Bragen Richard; his very special grandchild Cove “Poppy” Menard; his parents Ulysse and Donna Engeron Alleman Jr.; step grandfather James Schaubert Sr. and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Anthony Engeron and Yvonne Hebert Schaubert; step maternal grandfather Rochell Postoe; paternal grandparents Ulysse Alleman Sr. and Sophie Alleman; paternal step grandmother Eunice “Kis” Segura; two uncles, Galen Postoe and Tony Engeron; and one aunt, Joy Todd.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Ronlee Dore, David Postoe, Caleb Menard, Bryan “BJ” Roseberry Jr., Shane Gaspard, Craig Duhon, Nick Lopez and Joshua Bayard.
Honorary pallbearers are Sonny Verret, Chad Duhon, James Schaubert Jr., Edvard Gaspard and Marlon Charles.