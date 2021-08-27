Titus Landry

JEANERETTE — Funeral services will be held for Mr. Titus Ordie Landry Jr., 63, on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at 2 p.m., at David Funeral Home of Jeanerette with Deacon Gerald Bourg officiating.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
A native and lifelong resident of Jeanerette, Mr. Landry passed away on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center. Mr. Landry was well known in Jeanerette as “The Alligator Man.” Whenever the fire department or police department received a call for an alligator, snake, or any other wildlife in a residence or business, they knew to call Titus. He enjoyed helping his community this way. In his free time, he loved hunting and fishing. Titus loved spending time in the country taking care of his animals. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need, especially his family. His greatest joy was the time he spent with his grandchildren and bonus grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Lacey Landry of Jeanerette and Sage Landry and wife Suzanne of Jeanerette; grandchildren Cole Landry and Briley Langlinais, both of Jeanerette, Zander Landry and Jaxon Landry, both of Jeanerette; bonus grandchildren Basyn, Briar, Cove and Acre Boudoin; siblings Marlene Bacon and husband Eddie of Mississippi, Goldie Breaux of Jeanerette, Tesa Young and husband Mike of Youngsville, Audrey “Pee-Wee” Hebert and husband Chris of Jeanerette, Arthur “Bubba” Landry of Jeanerette and Melissa “Mut” Bayard of Lydia and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Titus Ordie Landry Sr. and Audrey Pepper Landry; brother Gordon Landry Sr.; and brothers-in-law, Brent Breaux and Dennis “Danny-Boy” Bayard.
“We would like to thank Mr. Bob and Nikki Begnaud for always turning to our dad when they needed a helping hand.”
To help keep the community safe we will honor the Aug. 1, 2021, Louisiana Mandates, all families, and their guests are required to wear a face covering during the services. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.